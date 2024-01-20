Police officer released over alleged drug stealing

[File Photo]

A Nadi police officer who was taken in for questioning following allegations of drug tampering during a major drug bust earlier this week has been released.

Police confirms no charges have been laid yet.

The alleged incident happened as police officers were transferring confiscated drugs from Legalega to the Namaka Police Station.

It is alleged that the officer, stationed at the Namaka Police Station, took advantage of the situation while unloading the containers.

He allegedly scooped spilt crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a wrapped package before fleeing the scene.