Police look for missing woman

Missing person Laijipa Fifita Kapaiwai [Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

Police are searching for 23-year-old Laijipa Fifita Kapaiwai, who has been reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station.

Kapaiwai was officially reported missing yesterday; however, she has been missing from home since October 11th, 2023.

She was last seen by her family when she left their residence in Nakasi.

Nakasi Police are investigating the matter.

Police are requesting any information that could lead to locating her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Kapaiwai’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.