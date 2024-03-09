Police investigates alleged arson cases

Investigations are currently underway following two cases of alleged arson in the Southern and Northern Divisions.

Police say the first incident occurred at Vunaniu village in Serua on Thursday morning, where a house belonging to a 56-year-old man was destroyed in a fire.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident, and the estimated cost of damage is yet to be determined.

In the second case, a four-bedroom home belonging to a 62-year-old farmer of Urata Village in Savusavu was destroyed in a fire yesterday morning.

Similar to the first incident, the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

A joint investigation with the National Fire Authority is ongoing to ascertain the cause of both fires.