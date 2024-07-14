Police intercept suspected drug lab equipment from British Columbia

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew [File Photo]

Police has confirmed that the seizure of consignments of apparatuses in Nadi that could be used for a possible clandestine lab came from British Columbia, Canada.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the Taskforces from the Western and Eastern Divisions together with K9 capabilities with the likes of the Fiji Detector Dog Unit intercepted the consignment at a warehouse.

Chew says analysis conducted on substances found in several containers returned negative for illicit substances however, due to the fact that the substances, which are known medications, are also known precursors, investigations are now looking into the element of manufacturing.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting Commissioner says the element of manufacturing is being looked into as there were a number of cartons containing equipment and apparatuses known to be used for the manufacturing of illicit drugs.

He adds that the seizure is significant, noting the efforts of tackling illicit drugs in all forms from unlawful possession, unlawful cultivation, importation and manufacturing.

Chew says investigations continue, and six people have been taken in for questioning.

The Acting Commissioner of Police also notes that investigation is still in the early stages, and more people are expected to be questioned soon.