Police chief orders probe into vehicle crash

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew [Source: FPF]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has ordered a full investigation into a police vehicle accident that took place in Saweni this morning.

Four police officers were travelling towards Lautoka when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Chew states that disciplinary action will be taken if investigations reveal the officers were violating road rules or misusing their authority while operating the police vehicle.

Article continues after advertisement

The four officers are currently under observation at Lautoka Aspen Hospital.