PM urges students to study hard

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

With the start of the new 2023 academic year today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has encouraged children to focus on their goals and studies in school and become successful in life.

Rabuka also urged the children to listen to and respect their parents because this is the foundation of success.

He states that the People’s Coalition Government will continue to prioritise education in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka reminded students to study hard in school for the sake of their parents, country, and most importantly, themselves.

The PM highlighted this yesterday while attending a church service at the Viseisei Methodist Church.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also presented his ‘isevusevu’ to the Na Momo Levu Na Tui Vuda Ratu Kitione Eparama Tavaiqia.

He thanked the Vanua O Vuda for the traditional welcome ceremony accorded to him.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka also took the opportunity to apologise on behalf of the government for past mistakes and assured the villagers that the government would serve everyone.