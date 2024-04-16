PM updates parliament on MOU with Australia

In light of the ongoing geopolitical competition, the upgrading of the ports is in line with the zone of peace concept proposed as a vision for the region.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while updating Parliament on the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Australia and Port Infrastructure Services.

Rabuka says their vision is for Fiji to become the hub of the Pacific as a major port of entry and transshipment.

He adds that the MOU on port infrastructure and services comes under the umbrella of the elevated Vuvale partnership.

“The development and management of key infrastructure, in particular Fiji Ports, is of utmost importance in light of the broader implications on connectivity, security, and prosperity and is therefore considered central to Fiji’s sovereignty.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji /Facebook]

Rabuka says the MOU with the Australian government implements the government’s commitment to revive the shipbuilding industry.

He adds that, as a maritime state, it is critical that our ports and related services are developed to international standards and maintained at that level.

Rabuka says Australia has committed to providing assistance through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility in the Pacific.

The Prime Minister says the revival of the shipbuilding industry in Fiji has been articulated as a key priority for the Coalition Government.