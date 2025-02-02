PM to attend national presidential prayer breakfast

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will attend the national presidential prayer breakfast in Washington, D.C.

The annual event organized by National Prayer Breakfast Foundation and the U.S. Congress brings together U.S. lawmakers, international leaders and business figures for discussions on faith and good governance.

The Prime Minister says that he is looking forward to meeting with U.S. lawmakers and other notable dignitaries for a time of fellowship.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been honoured with a request to say the opening prayer , whether Donald trump will come or will join us virtually from his office, I don’t know but I am looking forward to that and also meeting up with the Fijian diaspora in California.”

PM Rabuka will attend a series of high-level bilateral meetings, including one with Congressman Ed Case, Chair of Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus, to further discuss the relationship between the U.S. and Fiji, and other Pacific Island nations.

He is also expected to meet with the Fijian diaspora in Washington and California to provide updates on the nation’s progress over the past two years since the government took office.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad will serve as acting Prime Minister while Rabuka is away on official travel.