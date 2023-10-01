PM holds productive meetings abroad

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with US President Joe Biden at the US-Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting [Source: Twitter]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has returned to Fiji following successful international diplomatic engagements.

During his time abroad, Rabuka participated in the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York and attended the U.S-Pacific Islands Leaders Forum Summit in Washington, D.C.

During meetings he reinforced Fiji’s commitment to global cooperation and regional partnerships.

Rabuka’s visit to the United States was marked by significant achievements in diplomacy and international relations.

Joined the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Secretary @JohnKerry, and Pacific leaders at the U.S-Pacific Islands Leaders Roundtable held at the Department of State in Washington, D.C. today. pic.twitter.com/zUULSnaSqa — Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) September 26, 2023

The visit aimed at addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and the well-being of Pacific Island nations.

Rabuka is delighted with the productive meetings and positive outcomes achieved during these engagements.

He emphasizes on Fiji’s unwavering commitment to advocating for the concerns and aspirations of the Pacific Island nations on the global stage.

The Prime Minister commended the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among leaders at the U.S Pacific Islands leaders meeting, which he believes will pave the way for a brighter and more resilient future for the region.