PM commends Rooster Poultry for investment

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Future Farms trading Rooster Poultry has invested $40 million over the past two years including a staggering $13 million state-of-the-art facility opened today.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Upgraded Processing Plant in Navau, Ba, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses the extensive investments in infrastructure and human capital, heralding its role in driving local development and fostering national pride.

Rabuka says that Rooster Poultry’s sustained dedication to community upliftment has been a cornerstone of its success.

The Prime Minister states the ripple effects of Rooster Poultry’s expansion, noting its positive impact on the broader economy, particularly through the utilization of local suppliers to support business growth.

The expansion initiatives have not only bolstered Rooster Poultry’s operational capacity but have also created substantial employment opportunities.

The company’s workforce has grown from 350 to 450 employees due to this.