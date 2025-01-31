PM commends Lagilagi project

The transition of the Lagilagi Housing Project to the Public Rental Board marks a decisive step towards addressing Fiji’s housing shortage.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka by working together they are able to fulfill the government’s vision of providing affordable, quality housing and ensuring the community’s long-term sustainability.

“The Lagilagi PRB flats are not just homes. They represent a commitment to community, shared responsibility, and inclusive growth.”

[Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

Rabuka described the transition as pivotal in realizing the Coalition Government’s vision of empowering Fijians and fostering a culture of home ownership.

He says the PRB is providing an opportunity for families to secure their future, enhance financial stability, and create a legacy of homeownership for their children.

He called on the 36 families in the Lagilagi Housing Estate to elevate their lives and contribute to a more resilient and equitable society.