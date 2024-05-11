PM calls for funding for Fiji's fleet decarbonisation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji needs half a billion dollars of financing to see the full decarbonisation of its national fleets by 2050.

This will be done under the Pacific Blue Shipping Partnership which is a multi-country initiative.

Rabuka says while small domestic fleets are the target for reduced emissions, the Coalition Government is also considering Fiji’s jetties and ports, ship building and ship repair facilities to be part of this scheme.

He states that decarbonisation of shipping and ports is a key element of an overall climate strategy and without widespread adoption of technology advances in low or zero-carbon fuels, emissions from shipping can continue to grow dramatically by 2050.



The Prime Minister thanked Australia for supporting Fiji’s ambitions to revitalise its ports, shipbuilding and ship repair sector.

He made the remarks while meeting with the IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez in London.

Rabuka says decarbonising the shipping sector presents both a challenge and opportunity, citing lack of data on fleet serving as one issue for the Pacific States.

He adds Fiji recognises the urgent need for a levy and a simplified Global Fuel Standard that directs the majority of revenue towards the Global South, particularly the Pacific region.

Rabuka adds this approach is essential to ensure that developing countries have the resources needed to address climate change and achieve sustainable development goals.



He says Fiji is committed to advancing maritime safety, security, and sustainability in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization.

Dominguez, in his response, highlighted that the IMO stands ready to assist Fiji in its maritime safety and security endeavors.

He said the establishment of an IMO regional Pacific office in Suva will support maritime needs and priorities of countries in the Pacific.

The office will also facilitate active field-level engagement in the delivery of IMO’s technical cooperation framework and provide advice on key maritime issues such as training, safety and security, legislation and marine environment.