PM backs Pryde's reinstatement as DPP

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has welcomed President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu's decision to reinstate Christopher Pryde as the Director of Public Prosecutions. [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has welcomed President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s decision to reinstate Christopher Pryde as the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He also emphasizes the importance of restoring Pryde’s lost pay and benefits.

On his official Facebook page, the PM expressed confidence in Pryde, stating that he believes Pryde will perform his duties impartially and without fear, favor, or ill-will.

Article continues after advertisement

While acknowledging the Tribunal’s decision, Rabuka commended the Chairman and members for their thorough inquiry and final report and recommendations.

Rabuka states that the Tribunal considered the term “misbehaviour,” which is not defined in the Constitution.

He adds this decision sets a precedent to guide the Judicial Services Commission, which recommends the appointment of the DPP and other quasi-judicial officers to the President.

The Prime Minister says it also serves as guidance for the Constitutional Offices Commission when handling allegations of misbehavior against Constitutional Office holders.