PM attends roundtable discussion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka took part in a roundtable discussion with other Small Island Developing States to address subjects of mutual interest.

The event, a working lunch was hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, along with the Foreign Minister of Germany.

The topics of discussion included international climate policy, the upcoming COP28, financing challenges faced by SIDS, and the impending SIDS4 conference scheduled for 2024.

Rabuka stressed the importance of international collaboration on climate change and expressed gratitude for Germany’s commitment to climate action.

Germany’s climate action policy includes ambitious targets, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, phasing out coal for electricity generation, and promoting electric transportation.

The Prime Minister also concurred with Germany’s call for reform within the United Nations, G-20, and international financial institutions, emphasizing the vital role of international climate finance for communities and countries on the frontlines of climate change.

He highlights the shortfall in meeting the $100 billion per year commitment by developed countries and the need for accelerated climate action.

Rabuka is also concerned about the accessibility and effectiveness of climate finance, citing issues such as excessive loans, insufficient grants, inadequate funding for adaptation, and a lack of gender equality and locally led climate action initiatives.

He spoke about the innovative global actions undertaken by Pacific SIDS, including support for Vanuatu’s request for an Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice on climate change-related obligations, advocacy for sea level rise and maritime boundaries, and efforts toward a ‘Fossil Fuel Free Pacific.’

He also highlights investments in disaster risk reduction, early warning systems, climate mobility, and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.