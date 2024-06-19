Pleass Global Limited announces increase in dividend

Water bottling company Pleass Global Limited has announced a significant increase in the company’s dividend for 2023.

Chair, Warwick Pleass says this reflects the robust financial performance and strategic advancements of the company.

Pleass says the declared dividend for 2023 stands at 10 cents per share, compared to six cents per share in 2022.

Actual payments made in the 2023 calendar year amounted to seven cents per share, up from five cents in the previous year.

“Earnings per share increased 456 percent. The company paid an interim dividend of 4 cents per share in 2023 and a final dividend of 6 cents per share in April 2024.”

Pleass also noted the positive movement of the company’s share price on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

“Over the 2023 year the share price fell slightly, but very pleasingly has now risen quite dramatically in the first months of 2024, and I take this opportunity to put on record yet again to shareholders my belief that even with trading well above $7, the company share price continues to trade well below the underlying value of the business.”

Overall, Pleass Global’s 2023 performance and strategic initiatives have laid a strong foundation for future growth, ensuring resilience, innovation, and continued shareholder value.