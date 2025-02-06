Plastic pollution threatens Fiji

Small island nations like Fiji, despite contributing the least to plastic pollution, suffer its worst impacts.

Global ocean plastics, projected to double to 300 million tonnes by 2040, further threaten vulnerable nations.

For Fiji, where many communities rely on the ocean, plastic pollution imperils fisheries, damages marine ecosystems, poses health risks, and incurs substantial economic costs.

UNEP’s Hiroko Matsuo says Fiji’s location, limited resources, and infrastructure exacerbate its vulnerability.

“While the contributions of this region are very limited to the global mismanaged waste plastics – less than 1.3% – this region is disproportionately affected by the plastic pollution crisis.”

A workshop in Nadi is focusing on collaborative solutions.