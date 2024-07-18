Plans to establish higher education institutions across 14 provinces

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]Higher Education Commission - Fiji

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji is working with the iTaukei Affairs Ministry to establish higher education institutions in the 14 provinces, along with Rabi, Kioa, and Rotuma.

According to Chair Steve Chand, they have completed their consultations with all 14 provincial councils. Once established, the institutions will provide training suited to each province.

“The idea is to provide TVET training and qualifications to rural communities, especially young, unemployed youth living within the provinces. HECF will work closely with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Provincial Councils, the Great Council of Chiefs, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Finance to ensure this initiative is achieved.”

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says a number of factors will need to be considered to establish these institutions.

“This is something that we are still exploring. There are several aspects we need to sort out in terms of availability of resources, teaching staff, and infrastructure. Once we have those in place, we will also consider acquiring the necessary machinery and addressing technical issues.”

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu says they will work closely with the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.