Plans to boost educational tourism

Fiji is set to embark on an ambitious plan to boost educational tourism, fostering student engagement through cultural exchange programs and volunteer opportunities.

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica emphasizes the collaboration with tertiary institutions to expand these opportunities, not only for revenue generation but also to build meaningful people-to-people connections.

Kamikamica says the collaborative effort aims to position Fiji as a destination for educational pursuits, creating a platform for global knowledge exchange.

Article continues after advertisement



Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

The aim is to have students learn about Fiji’s culture, history, and environment during their study visits, while also generating revenue for the economy.

“And we think, given the quality of the universities and the standard of education, that’s an offering that certainly Fiji can offer together with the cultural experience. So these are some of the emerging opportunities at the moment. We’re just working through them as we go along.”

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says the move is part of the broader strategy to diversify the tourism industry.

“Know, tourism in Fiji was basically sun, sand, and seas for holidays. But tourism is now more than that. You’ve got medical tourism, you’ve got sports tourism, and you’ve got education tourism. You’ve got community-based tourism and many more. These are what you would call the segments of tourism. And the broader it is, the more we see in this country.”



Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka

Fiji’s comprehensive approach seeks to leverage educational tourism for economic growth, cultural exchange, and international collaboration.