PIF Special Leaders Retreat underway

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Leaders of the Pacific Island Forum are currently having their meeting at a retreat in Nadi.

Several issues are on the agenda, and among the top items will be welcoming Kiribati back into the family.

The Suva Agreement will be discussed and so will the implementation of the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy launched at the 51st Forum Meeting in Suva in July last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister and outgoing PIF Chair Sitiveni Rabuka says one of their main concerns they will be raising again is climate change.

“We will be there to finalize the Suva agreement and continue our concerns with Climate Change and whoever is going to the summit in Panama they have to ask that nation or the leader to take the position of the whole group.”



Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says the retreat is important for the region and member countries should continue to meet.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon.