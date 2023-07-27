PIF Deputy SG calls for united front against corruption

Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Doctor Filimon Manoni

Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Doctor Filimon Manoni has sounded a resounding call to action against the pervasive disease of corruption plaguing the region.

With a firm emphasis on evaluation and progress, Dr Manoni stressed the need to assess the region’s current state in the battle against corruption.

Highlighting growing geopolitical interests in the Pacific and the strategies of external powers, he urged caution in engaging with external partners.

“We must do this in a way that promotes or is consistent with and abides to the principles of good governance, the rule of law and democratic systems. While we welcome partners that align with us, we are at the same time are not naïve about some attempt. We want genuine partnership, not for expediency or any other reason. We can’t let this happen in our region.”

Emphasizing the significance of prioritizing the Pacific’s interests in all collaborations, Dr Manoni assured the audience of the Forum’s guidance to align engagements with the region’s 2050 Strategy priorities.

He underscored the importance of upholding principles of good governance, the rule of law, and democratic systems in forging partnerships.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Doctor Brian Jones emphasized the critical role of integrity in combating corruption.

Defining integrity as the ability to withstand pressure without compromise, Dr Jones reaffirmed the necessity of upholding strong moral principles and transparent practices in the fight against corruption.

The two speakers were addressing attendees at the Pacific Anti-Corruption Regional Conference in Sigatoka today.