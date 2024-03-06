People with disabilities thrive in business

There is a misconception that members of the disabled community are not involved in business.

General Manager of Business Assistance Fiji, Ramesh Chand, says a significant number of individuals from the disabled community are engaged in some form of business.

Chand adds that through the Small and Medium Enterprise conference, they will be able to address some of their concerns.

“And the sacrifice and the challenges that they face doing their business I think that is important to be heard and see how through this conference we are able to address some of the issue and challenges that they face.”

Chand encourages those with disabilities to reach out to them for more information so they can enhance their business ventures.

Business Assistance Fiji has organized a two-day SME conference beginning tomorrow, where issues related to people with disabilities will also be discussed.