People continue to share passwords say experts

Despite awareness and education campaigns, people using mobile wallets are still sharing their passwords with family, friends, and strangers they meet on social media.

Speaking at National Scams Awareness Week, two telecommunications service providers highlighted that people still do not understand that mobile wallets are just like bank accounts and cards.

Digicel Pacific Head of Mobile Financial Services Anup Kumar says advancements in technology have increased financial inclusion, and people are encouraged to treat their mobile phones as securely as they would their bank accounts.

“We are educating our customers and telling them that this is similar to like a bank account that you have. You don’t share your PIN with anyone, you don’t put your birthdays as your PIN, and when you use your mobile wallet, and you keep it safe because it is your money.”

Vodafone Fiji Head of eCommerce & Digital Financial Services, Shailendra Prasad says people need to strike a balance between security and convenience.

“People these days don’t know their neighbors well but they have a friend from Madagascar whom they never met, and yet can share all kinds of information with them.”

Participants at the three-day awareness session have also highlighted that many people fall victim to online scams because they are tempted by the promise of getting rich quickly.