People are free to protest: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that people are free to protest if they are organized into unions or associations provided they go through the proper process.

“People are free to protest if they should go through a proper process, they asked for permits and they demonstrate.”

He also stressed that government does not dictate to Police who to issue permits to.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not dictate to police, who to and who not to give permits to.”

This is in response to what Opposition member Dr Mahendra Reddy stated yesterday for people to make a stand if they feel the need to protect our environment.