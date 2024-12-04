Peacekeepers safe amidst Middle East tensions: Tikoduadua

[File Photo]

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua assured Parliament this week that Fijian soldiers in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force remain unaffected by the recent escalation in tensions in the Middle East.

Tikoduadua said that currently, only one Fijian officer is deployed to UNIFIL in Lebanon, along with personnel under the Fijian Service with the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO).

He said that the safety and well-being of peacekeepers remained a top priority for the Coalition Government.

Tikoduadua said they are receiving daily situation reports from the ground and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging challenges.

“Our troops are well prepared, they are safe, strictly adhering to Standard Operating Procedures and are supported by robust contingency plans for potential evacuation. The Ministry is in regular contact with their headquarters of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. The joint taskforce commander at Blackrock looks after our peacekeeping troops that are deployed out in the Middle East and throughout the world.”

Tikoduadua added that consultations are ongoing with governments, including the United Arab Emirates, regarding the temporary stationing of RFMF troops and equipment in their territory to enhance readiness.

The Defence Minister also announced that a government delegation will visit the Middle East early next year to assess conditions on the ground, review reinforcement and contingency measures, and express gratitude for the support Fijian peacekeepers are receiving.

Tikoduadua said that they are considering sending seven of the 14 Bushmasters to the UNDOF mission area but said that efforts were hindered by restrictions on the number of vehicles allowed to enter the demarcated area by both the Syrian and Israeli sides.