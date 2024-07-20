Pavement work at Labasa and Savusavu airports completed

[Source: File Photo]

The airport runway pavement works at Labasa and Savusavu has been completed well ahead of time.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari work was completed ahead of schedule as per contract specifications with Flame Tree Development Fiji Pte Ltd.

Nawari says works at the two airports included landslip remedial, in addition to the runway shoulder resealing and fence upgrades.

He says pavement maintenance is essential in their operations, and they acknowledge the contractors for completing it ahead of time.

Nawari says scoping exercises for pavement maintenance at other outer island sites will be planned accordingly later in the year.

He says the project timeline was conducted in consultation with stakeholders before its commencement.

Fiji Airports had earlier this year announced a $10m investment to undertake runway pavement maintenance projects on five of its 13 outer island stations including Labasa, Rotuma, Savusavu, Lakeba, and Matei (Taveuni).

Operations at the Lakeba and Rotuma airports will continue uninterrupted while Matei Airport in Taveuni will be temporarily closed from September 18 to September 24.

Nawari adds Fiji Airports will continue its dialogue with the Government to further enhance facilities at outer island airports and Nausori.

The maintenance at the five airports are fully funded by Fiji Airports.

Maintenance at Rotuma Airport starts on July 27.