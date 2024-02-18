Parts of Fiji back under heavy rain warning

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A weak trough of low pressure currently sits just north of Fiji, bringing associated cloud cover and showers.

These are expected to persist until tonight.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says that an active trough of low pressure linked to Tropical Disturbance 05F, is anticipated to approach the Fiji Group by tomorrow.

This system is forecast to bring occasional to persistent periods of rain, heavy at times, along with a possibility of thunderstorms over the Fiji Group from tomorrow onwards.

In light of this forecast, a heavy rain warning is now in force for the whole of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups and across the Northern Division, while a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.

Acting Director Met, Bipen Prakash says as the trough associated with TD05F draws nearer to the country, the risk of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is expected to escalate.

Consequently, Prakash says disruptions to traffic and reduced visibility over both land and sea are anticipated.

Additionally, a high-pressure system is currently generating strong winds over Fiji Waters and certain land areas.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the land areas of coastal Rakiraki, southern Viti Levu (Sigatoka to Navua), Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, and Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Prakash says people can expect strong east to southeast winds with average wind speeds of up to 45 km/hr over these land areas.

He adds while these conditions are expected to gradually ease later tomorrow, gusty wind conditions can still be expected during heavy spells of rainfall.