Partnership to boost skills development

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association and the Australian Pacific Training Coalition have signed an agreement to advance skills development and capacity in the tourism sector.

Both parties will contribute to the hotel industry through accrediting short courses and providing necessary resources and expertise.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington is excited with the partnership saying it will help promote their mission towards sustainable tourism practices.

[Photo: Supplied]

FHTA’s October HOTEC Tradeshow will further enrich participants learning experience and create the required awareness for new entrants.



[Photo: Supplied]

APTC Regional Operations Director Carmel Nee says the collaboration will enhance the HOTEC event in October through ensuring broader opportunities including regional competition and accredited trainings.



[Photo: Supplied]