Waqanika insults Fijian workers: Sayed-Khaiyum

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Tanya Waqanika insulted hundreds of Fijians working under the Pacific Labour Scheme in Australia and New Zealand with her statement in Parliament.

This, according to the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Waqanika stated that iTaukei MPs should be concerned as villages are becoming empty with many leaving.

She questioned who will attend village activities and who will look after families that are left behind.

The Economy Minister, in his response, claimed Tanya lied in parliament and made a huge insult.

“She also Mr Speaker insulted, insulted every single Fijian that has applied to go overseas under the Pacific Labour Scheme, has insulted every Fijian that are currently working there. A few months ago I was in Wagga Wagga, I had a town hold meeting with those Fijians who are working in Wagga Wagga, working in abattoirs and the meeting ninety percent of the discussion they talked about how can they buy vehicles and send it over, how can they invest in FNPF, how can they buy a home, will they be eligible for the First Home Grant, these people are thinking of investing back home.”

The Minister clarified that all Fijians are beneficiaries of the labour and Duavata scheme and it is not on an ethnic basis.

He stated that the government does not select workers for the PLS but it is done by the recruiting companies.