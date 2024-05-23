Usamate calls for action on ageing shipping fleet

Opposition MP Jone Usamate [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Opposition MP Jone Usamate highlights the pressing issue of the ageing shipping fleet and its implications for trade and environmental goals.

Usamate emphasizes the importance of balancing the need to decarbonize the fleet with the critical role that shipping plays in the country’s trade and transportation.

He is also calling for more support in the shipping sector and discussions at both national and global levels.

Article continues after advertisement

The Opposition MP stresses the urgent need for newer vessels with more environmental friendly alternatives.

“Because to decarbonize all boats, the only thing you can do is get rid of them. A huge challenge there. And as I look at the target again, I think the target was to decarbonize 80 percent of all our boats by the year 2014.”

Usamate also raised questions about the potential financial burden on the country due to fines associated with high gas-emitting vessels.

“If we still have old ships, does that mean that we also pay higher fines for the fact that we have high gas-emitting vessels? I hope that that is an issue that can be addressed in the future.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau emphasizes the importance of revised 2023 IMO GHG Strategy in reducing greenhouse emissions and guiding principles.

Ro Filipe reiterates the urgency of addressing climate change challenges while ensuring the sustainability and efficiency of the country’s shipping industry.