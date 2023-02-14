Unity is crucial, says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Unity is needed to achieve political stability and economic prosperity, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, he says unity starts at the August house and has urged parliament members to work collectively towards improving the nation.

He says in the coming days, members will engage in debates and lob insults at each other, but they should not forget the task at hand.

Kamikamica says the coalition government will continue to introduce initiatives and draft legislation through consultation that will benefit the entire nation.