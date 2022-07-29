Pharmacists can now widen their reach

[File Photo]

Pharmacists in Fiji can now have five outlets, after the passing of the Pharmacy Profession (Budget Amendment) Bill 2022 (‘Bill’) by parliament this afternoon.

The Bill gives authority to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to approve pharmacy business and premises to ensure they conduct their operations from the ambit of the law.

This was initially conducted by the Fiji Pharmacy Profession Board.

During the debate, there were heated exchanges in parliament this afternoon, particularly from Opposition MP, Professor Biman Prasad questioning the integrity and independence of FCCC to oversee business operations amongst these pharmacies.

“The Pharmacy Act now allows ownership of pharmacies of five instead of two. And we know that it’s for the big boys and girls. We know who these people are and we know many of them are supporting FijiFirst. We know their names.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the amendment has nothing to do with the regulations or around their qualifications, competency and standards of pharmacies.

He adds this is being done to expand the reach of pharmaceutical services, particularly to the most remote areas of Fiji.

“We are not doing something new. For example, when you go to Korovisilou in the middle of the night and somebody gets an accident and has a cut on the forehead and they come there and have a stitch. The Doctor there gives them pills and anti-biotics and tells them, please go home and rest tomorrow morning go to the nearest pharmacy pick up your medicine. That’s the way it is.”

Meanwhile, the Medicinal Products Amendment Bill was also passed in parliament this parliament.

Doctor Waqainabete says the Bill seeks to transfer the licensing of importers, wholesalers, and pharmacies which imports, distribute, or retails medicines of the Fiji Medicinal Board to the FCCC.

“We work very well with them. They are not being us to actually check if this amoxicillin – that is the part of the Board. They are not being asked to check whether this is a real pharmacist or not that still remains the Board’s function.”

The Health Minister stresses the new bills has also nothing to do with the quality of the product, as it still remains with the Board, and the FCCC only looks after the business part of it.