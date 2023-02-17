Motion moved to amend Bainimarama's proposed suspension

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Leader of Government in Parliament Lynda Tabuya has moved a motion to amend the penalties suggested by the Parliamentary Privileges Committee against Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Committee had initially suggested a three years suspension for Bainimarama and that he apologized to the President for breaching a standing order and levelling allegations against Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Tabuya moved the motion after a plea was made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that the initial suspension be reduced if an apology was given.

Tabuya proposed an 18 months suspension and Bainimarama to apologize to the President and that he may not be allowed around the premises of Parliament during this period.

She suggested that if the Opposition Leader fails to apologize then the three years suspension be reinstated as suggested by the Privileges Committee.

The opposition has asked for a 10-minute break before Parliament reconvenes.