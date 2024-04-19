Minister details appointment of special administrators

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

Special administrators have been instructed to prioritize the interests of ratepayers before their own, according to Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

Speaking in Parliament, he has highlighted leadership and communication skills as crucial for these roles.

Nalumisa is also stressing the need for administrators to lead effectively while engaging with their communities.

The Minister highlights that candidates preferably residents of the areas they would serve were shortlisted following an expression of interest advertised in local newspapers.

Final appointments were made in December last year with the Prime Minister’s endorsement.

Nalumisa notes that for larger municipal councils, four special administrators were appointed with three for medium and small councils.

He says the Ministry ensured compliance with legal requirements and developed various documents including appointment letters and codes of conduct all reviewed by legal experts.

The Minister says special administrators also signed conflict of interest and confidentiality declarations to maintain integrity.

With local government elections a priority for the Coalition Government, the commitment of special administrators to supporting government efforts to reinstate councils is crucial.

Nalumisa adds that they are guided by policies promoting governance, transparency and accountability with the Ministry providing support through policy development and review.

He says the Ministry is dedicated to establishing accountable, responsive and efficient municipal councils.