Koroilavesau raises alarms over dilapidated government quarters

Independent Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau [Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook]

Independent Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau raised concerns about the state of government quarters.

Koroilavesau declared his interest as an occupant of one of the government quarters, stating he has been sleeping in the sitting room because the bedroom he occupies has structural damages.

He claimed that it has been one year since the bedroom has been in such a condition, and he asked the government for increased allocation to fix government quarters in similar conditions.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau responded, saying that this is one of the reasons the Public Works Department, which was dismantled by the previous government, is being reestablished to address such issues.

Tuisawau added that the budget has allocations for the upkeep of government assets, including government quarters.

Prime Minister and Minister Responsible for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed that there is enough allocation in the budget for this.