Independent body appointed new SG: PM

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, says an independent body was tasked with appointing the new Solicitor General.

Ropate Green Lomavatu has been appointed as Fiji’s new Solicitor General by the Judicial Services Commission.

Rabuka says those who had firsthand knowledge of his capabilities made the recommendations.

“I had no role in trying to review those things. When something comes to me, it goes through a sieving and interviewing process, and I have faith in those who have done so.”

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has also welcomed the appointment of former magistrate Lomavatu.



The Attorney General says the new SG comes with massive experience and has moved up the ranks through “natural progression.”