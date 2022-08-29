FEO shuts down NFP Leader’s claim

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [left] and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad

The Fijian Elections Office has refuted the claim made by National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad that its complaint is not being actioned.

Prasad in parliament this morning claims that the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem mainly responds to the complaints raised by the Minister for Elections, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

“He puts a complaint to the SoE, there goes the supervisor of elections, and there goes the Electoral Commission. We put a complaint against him, nothing happens because he is the Minister for Elections.”

In response, Saneem clarified that NFP has not made any complaints to FEO since the campaign period commenced on 26 April, 2022.

Saneem adds that any claims and allegations by the NFP leader are not only unsubstantiated, but false.

The Supervisor of Elections says the FEO received one complaint from the NFP on 21 March this year, however, it lacked any legal basis and hence it could not be actioned.

Saneem says the same was explained to the NFP by the FEO’s letter dated 28 March 2022.

He adds that NFP did not dispute the decision and did not appeal the SoE’s decision either.