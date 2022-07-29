Bills tabled in Parliament to be discussed in today’s sitting.

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

Parliament is expected to debate several bills today.

Six Bills have already been tabled in parliament earlier this week as part of the overall budget announcement.

The Bills moved include Television Cross-Carriage of Designated Events, Telecommunication Budget Amendment Bill, Illicit Drugs Control Budget Amendment Bill; Fiji National Provident Fund Budget Amendment Bill; Pharmacy Profession Bill; and Medicinal Products Bill.

Parliament is also expected to debate the Media Industry Development (Budget Amendment) Bill 2010.