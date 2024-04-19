AG outlines ambitious reforms

Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has outlined ambitious reforms within the Ministry of Justice aimed at bolstering efficiency, improving customer experience, and modernizing key processes to serve Fijians better.

Speaking in parliament, Turaga emphasizes the government’s commitment to good governance principles, including accountability and transparency, as the foundation of a thriving democracy.

Turaga says the Ministry is developing a strategic plan for the next five years, aligning it with the National Development Plan to drive sustainable growth and development.

“Focusing on leadership excellence, digital transformation, and customer empowerment and fostering an enabling environment for engagement, we aim to bolster our capacity to address complex challenges and enhance stakeholder collaboration.”

Turaga says, looking forward, the Ministry of Justice remains committed to advancing governance, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring legal compliance across all initiatives.