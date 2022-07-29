$2million allocated to upgrade weather radar

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Ministry of Infrastructure is allocated $2million to upgrade the meteorological radar in Nausori.

Minister Jone Usamate says the radar is aging and needs urgent maintenance and upgrade.

He says this will help the Ministry to detect severe weather patterns and send out warnings accordingly.

“We need to upgrade it so it can provide the kind of assessment they need for Meteorological data that they need 24/ 7 and this will intern allow for assistance for all of our early warning and detection of severe weather system so it’s just to upgrade the radar that we have. We have one in Nausori, one in Labasa and one in Nadi.”

Usamate says the $2million is part of the $37.2million allocated to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Meteorological Services in this financial year.

$0.8 million is allocated for the supply and installation of Nausori Automated Weather Observing System.

Other allocations include $0.3 million for the upgrade of Nabouwalu Meteorological Office and construction of quarters and $150,000 for the upgrade of Udu Point Meteorological Station.