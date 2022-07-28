2022-2023 National Budget passed

The 2022-2023 national budget has been passed in Parliament after four days of robust discussion.

The 2022-23 Appropriation bill 2022, bill number 27 of 2022 was read a third time and was passed by acclamation.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum moved the third reading in which the bill for an act to appropriate a sum of over $3.2 billion for the ordinary services of the government for the year ending 31st July 2023 bill number 27 of 2022 enacted the Parliament.

The Speaker also thanked the Minister for Economy for the preparation of the budget.