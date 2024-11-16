News

Pacific leaders push for ocean solutions

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 16, 2024 9:14 am

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad warns that Pacific economies and ecosystems face severe threats from climate change without urgent global action.

Speaking at the “Accelerating Blue Action for Climate: Building a Sealane to COP31” event in Baku, Azerbaijan, Prof Prasad stressed that ocean health is critical to achieving the Paris Agreement’s goals.

He urged immediate integration of ocean-focused solutions into global climate policies ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

He stated that oceans are a vital buffer, absorbing heat and carbon but their ability to perform this role is rapidly deteriorating due to global warming, emissions and pollution.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The Finance Minister added that this is not just a Pacific issue, as the collapse of marine ecosystems would have catastrophic consequences for life on earth.

The Pacific region, home to vast marine resources is highly vulnerable to climate change despite its role as a global advocate for ocean protection.

Prof Prasad said collaboration and regional leadership in pushing for global action was imperative.

He highlighted the Accelerating Blue Action for Climate initiative, launched at COP28 in Dubai by Fiji, Kiribati, Palau and the Pacific Ocean Commissioner as a key vehicle for advancing ocean-climate priorities. The initiative aims to secure tangible outcomes for oceans at COP31.

Prof Prasad also noted ongoing challenges in accessing resources through international agreements, such as the Convention on Biodiversity, despite efforts by Pacific nations to establish marine protected areas and preserve biodiversity.

He called for greater support through funding, technology transfer, and targeted policies to safeguard Pacific economies and ecosystems.

Traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) was highlighted as an essential tool for sustainable environmental management.

Prof Prasad also stressed the importance of blending TEK with scientific approaches to create resilient and effective climate solutions.

As COP30 approaches, Pacific leaders are urging global partners to endorse the initiative and collaborate on addressing ocean-related climate challenges.

He said that the Pacific’s moral authority, regional solidarity and unified voice was needed now more than ever.

 

