Pacific fisheries heads meet to shape ocean policy

Pacific fisheries heads are meeting in Tasmania to tackle regional challenges in ocean management and aquaculture.

Fiji’s delegation, led by Acting Director of Fisheries Nanise Kuridrani, joins 27 Pacific Community member countries and territories in shaping sustainable fisheries policy across the region.

The gathering brings together top fisheries officials and technical experts to address pressing issues such as overfishing, climate change, food security, and the future of aquaculture in the Pacific.

Key discussions focus on the strategic direction of SPC’s Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Ecosystems Division, including its oceanic and coastal fisheries programmes.

The outcomes are expected to inform policy decisions at the upcoming Regional Fisheries Ministers’ Meeting and the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting.

The meeting provides a platform to review SPC’s current work, set new priorities, and explore opportunities to strengthen national capacities in fisheries science, resource management, and community engagement.

As the meeting progresses, participants remain focused on delivering practical outcomes that support sustainable resource use, economic development, and environmental resilience across the Pacific.

