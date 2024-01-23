PA rally behind Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

The People’s Alliance Executive Council has endorsed its support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s decision to dismiss SODELPA MP Aseri Radrodro from the portfolio of Education Minister.

In a press statement, the People’s Executive Council says that it conforms to its full support of Sitiveni Rabuka as Prime Minister and head of the Coalition Government.

Meanwhile, it also confirmed receiving a written complaint about the alleged conduct of a senior honourable member.

It says this complaint has been referred to the legal and national disciplinary subcommittee as provided under Section 27.5 of the People’s Alliance Party Constitution.