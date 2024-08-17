Over half million dollars stolen in major thefts

The Police Force has reported a staggering theft of more than half a million dollars in three separate incidents last month.

According to Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, the thefts involving a restaurant, a supermarket and a foreign exchange outlet were allegedly carried out by six employees from these establishments.

Chew confirms that these cases are part of the alarming rise in crime rates during the month of July which saw an increase by 52 percent compared to the same period last year.

The increase was related to cases of theft, assault and burglary.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says theft cases for July stood at 635 compared to 327 cases for the same period last year.

Chew adds that there were 236 cases of burglary with increases recorded at the Lautoka, Valelevu, Nadi and Nabua Police Stations.