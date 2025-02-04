Outer Islands face mounting waste crisis

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s outer islands face a mounting waste crisis, lacking sustainable solutions and proper management frameworks.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has received an increase in urgent requests for help from islands including Ovalau, Kadavu, Rotuma, the Lau Group, Taveuni, and Malolo.

PRF, in partnership with GIZ and local ministries, will launch a comprehensive recycling program in Taveuni later this year.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo warns that other islands desperately need support.

He says the minimal existing infrastructure and the rapidly increasing waste generation, which, without intervention, will pollute the ocean and devastate ecosystems and livelihoods.

PRF’s “Look Beyond” initiative has sent a team to Rotuma for assessments, but Deo stresses that widespread action is crucial.

He calls on government, donors, and the private sector to invest in waste management solutions, citing it as essential for environmental protection, sustainable development, climate resilience, and community well-being.

Many islands lack even basic waste disposal, leading to uncontrolled dumping and severe environmental risks.