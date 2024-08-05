Opposition split, Speaker of Parliament confirms

Opposition MP leaders Inia Seruiratu (left), Ioane Naivalurua

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu confirmed this morning that the Opposition has now split into two blocs.

Ratu Naiqama confirms that of the 26 Opposition MPs, 16 will now be led by Inia Seruiratu, while nine will be led by Ioane Naivalurua.

He added that Jone Usamate is the Parliamentary Whip for the 16 MPs, with Ketan Lal as his Deputy Whip.

Viliame Naupoto will be the Whip for the second bloc, with Alipate Tuicolo as his Deputy Whip.

He states that the MPs have either written to him about their status or made their intentions known in previous meetings.

Meanwhile, the Speaker adds that one of the Opposition MP is awaiting a decision regarding an appeal in relation to deregistration of FijiFirst.

Ratu Naiqama further states that his office will review the fair representation of MPs in the six standing committees and the four select committees, and an announcement will be made later this week.

He is urging MPs to continue engaging in constructive dialogue to uphold the interests of the people.