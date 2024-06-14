Opposition MPs to continue with their duties

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate says they will continue to carry out their duty as Member of Parliament.

This is following the decision made by Parliament Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu that all FijiFirst MPs will maintain their seats in Parliament.

Speaking to FBC News this afternoon, Usamate says this is the decision they have been waiting for.

“I have always said that we are awaiting the decision of the speaker. Now that the speaker has made the decision we will continue to do our work as parliamentarians.”



The 17 FijiFirst members of Parliament received a letter from Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu today stating that he has rejected the FijiFirst Notification of Vacation of Seats.

The Speaker received the notification on May 30, 2024.

Ratu Naiqama states in the letter that the decision has been made after carefully considering independent legal advice.

This means that the full 26 Opposition Members of Parliament remain and will continue to perform their parliamentary roles.

The 17 MPs are Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, Ioane Naivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva, and Jone Usamate including Alvick Maharaj.

These members were terminated on May 31st following their vote in favor of increasing salaries and allowances for MPs.