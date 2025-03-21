Online Safety Commission issues scam warning

[File Photo]

The Online Safety Commission has issued a warning to the public about a growing number of scams involving fake social media posts featuring celebrities and well-known local personalities.

According to the commission, these fraudulent posts claim that these individuals benefit from certain websites, games, or investments, encouraging others to follow their example.

The posts often include suspicious links or ask users to message someone directly, putting them at risk of falling for scams.

The commission advises people to be cautious of deals or posts that seem too good to be true.

It is important to verify the legitimacy of these posts by researching the person or organization involved.

The commission also encourages people to seek advice from others and to check for previous scam reports.

They are urging the public to avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing personal information.

