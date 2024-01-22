Ongoing investigation unveils link between major drug seizures

As Fiji Police Force heightens its investigation into the discovery of over four tonnes of methamphetamine in the Nadi, focus is now also on its intended market.

The Force seized three tonnes of drugs in a vacant house in Legalega, Nadi last Sunday and just within a week, another major bust was carried out in Maqalevu on Saturday night.

In the first incident, the drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine were stored in 797 medium-sized containers wrapped in brown tape.

A second drug bust was carried out over the weekend in Maqalevu, following which Police seized approximately 1.1 tonnes of white substances in crystal and powder.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The drugs were stored in four large containers, 138 medium containers, 127 small containers and 62 kava bags.

The kava bags are 500-gram packets.

Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirms there is a link between the two cases.

“The initial one that we did last week in Legalega and this one here, there is a link because through ongoing investigation information came about with the second find so the raid was conducted and it was discovered.”

The Police Commissioner says they have roped in the assistance of the Australian and New Zealand counterparts to assist in the investigation.

“I cannot say it was manufactured in Fiji but investigation will determine all those things but if you look at the packaging Kadavu kava it was maybe used as a disguise to distribute it locally with grog inside and this particular drugs so maybe distributed locally using those packaging or it was being moved abroad just a disguise just to state that its grog, that the consignment is grog and not drugs.”

Juki Fong Chew says suspects have been taken into custody and a thorough investigation is underway.

The Police Commissioner is also calling on the general public to come out with any information about such cases.