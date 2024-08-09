Officer charged with multiple sexual offences

[File Photo]

A police officer faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a minor.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) sanctioned the charges against the officer.

The victim is reportedly a relative of the accused.

The officer is charged with nine counts of sexual assault, three counts of rape, and one count of defilement of a person between 13 and 16 years old.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa states that the alleged offenses took place between 2019 and 2023.

The officer allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions at various locations in the Central and Eastern Divisions.

ACP Waqa confirms that the Criminal Investigations Department’s Sexual Offenses Unit handles the case.

Upon completion, the ODPP provides independent legal advice.